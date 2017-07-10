NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pole Winners
A
A
Share via Email
|Through July 8
1. Kyle Larson, 4
2. Kyle Busch, 3
2. Kevin Harvick, 3
4. Ryan Blaney, 1
4. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 1
4. Chase Elliott, 1
4. Matt Kenseth, 1
4. Brad Keselowski, 1
4. Joey Logano, 1
4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police hope to identify suspect they say stole elderly woman's purse on bus
-
Halifax police want public's help identifying man who stole flat-screen TVs
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Teen charged with assault for allegedly hurling slice of pizza at bystander