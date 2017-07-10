Sacramento Kings sign Vince Carter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Vince Carter, the team announced Monday.

Carter, who entered the league with the Toronto Raptors in 1998, is joining his seventh team. He played the last three seasons in Memphis, where he averaged 8 points and 1.8 assists per game last season.

The 40-year-old Carter ranks 27th all-time in points scored (24,555), fifth in 3-pointers (2,049) and 13th in games played (1,347).