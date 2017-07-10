Schalke signs highly rated French U20 midfielder Amine Harit

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke has signed highly rated French Under-20 midfielder Amine Harit from Nantes in a deal reportedly worth up to 10 million euros ($11.4 million).

The Bundesliga club says the 20-year-old Harit has signed a four-year deal.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco says, "Amine is a technically experienced player with strong dribbling skills who is also good in defence . He often looks for offensive solutions and can therefore make the difference."

Kicker magazine reports Schalke is initially paying 8 million euros ($9.1 million) for Harit, rising depending on bonus payments.