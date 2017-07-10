Stars re-sign Radek Faksa to $6.6 million, 3-year deal
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have re-signed young
Faksa is coming off his first full NHL season, when he had 12 goals and 21 assists in 80 games. The 23-year-old
When announcing the deal Monday, general manager Jim Nill said Faksa has proven his value at both ends of the ice and the Stars fully expect him to only get better.
Faksa has competed internationally for the Czech Republic at the 2016 World Championships and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
