The Clippers sign guard Milos Teodosic

LOS ANGELES — The Clippers have signed guard Milos Teodosic.

Terms of the deal weren't announced Monday.

Teodosic joins the Clippers after a 13-year career playing in Serbia, Greece and Russia. The 30-year-old led Serbia to a silver medal at last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 assists with CSK Moscow last season.