The Latest: Plays starts on outside show courts at Wimbledon
LONDON — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Play has started on the outside show courts at Wimbledon.
Top-ranked Angelique Kerber, a finalist at the All England Club last year, was first on No. 2 Court against 2015 finalist Garbine Muguruza.
Another former finalist, Agnieszka Radwanska, was on No. 3 Court against Svetlana Kuznetsova.
Play at the two main stadiums will start at about 1:30 p.m.
11:05 a.m.
The second Monday at Wimbledon is, arguably, the busiest day in tennis.
All 16 fourth-round matches at the All England Club are played on the same day, a schedule that will produce all eight male and all eight female quarterfinalists.
Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion playing for the 20th time at the grass-court major, will be first on Centre Court against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh.
Andy Murray will be second in the main stadium, followed by Roger Federer.
On No. 1 Court, Johanna Konta will be up first, followed by Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic is third.
The remaining fourth-round matches will be played on the other show courts at the All England Club.
