The Latest: Stanton to defend HR Derby title short on sleep

MIAMI — The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Giancarlo Stanton will defend his Home Run Derby title short on sleep.

Stanton and the rest of the Marlins flew back to Miami early Monday after completing a sweep of the Giants in San Francisco on Sunday. Stanton says he got about 2 1/2 hours of sleep, including an hour on the plane.

Stanton joked during a 45-minute interview session at the National League All-Star Game news conference that the questions were making him even sleepier. He said he hoped to sneak in a nap before the derby.

"Dude, I'm dead," he said.

New York Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 30 homers, is also part of the eight-man field for the derby.

___

2:15 p.m.

Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams.

The Boston Red Sox ace will start Tuesday night's game for the American League, and Washington's Max Scherzer will open for the National League.

Then with the Chicago White Sox, Sale pitched the first inning of last year's game at San Diego and allowed a two-out home run to Kris Bryant.

Sale will be the 16th pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts. He is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA and a major league-leading 178 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings.

Scherzer also will be making his second All-Star start. Then with Detroit, he pitched a perfect inning at New York's Citi Field in 2013, when Sale followed with a pair of 1-2-3 innings and got the win. Scherzer will be the fifth pitcher to start All-Star Games for both leagues. He is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

___