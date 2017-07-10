Wolves' Gibson says he didn't realize license was suspended
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson says he didn't realize his Illinois driver's license had been suspended until his arrest last week for a traffic violation in New York.
Gibson said after his introductory news conference Monday that the suspension stemmed from a $200 tinted window ticket he said wasn't paid on time because he didn't know about it. Gibson accepted blame for a problem he could've resolved with "one or two steps to the DMV."
Police said Gibson was pulled over for an illegal U-turn in Queens early Thursday and arrested on an aggravated unlicensed operator charge. He was issued a traffic violation for the turn. The Timberwolves said they were "confident that the matter has been resolved."
Gibson, a Brooklyn native, played his first seven-plus NBA seasons for Chicago.
___
For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police trying to ID person after human remains found in Nova Scotia
-
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby eyeing his birthday for his day with Stanley Cup
-
Halifax police want public's help identifying man who stole flat-screen TVs
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring