Bayern Munich signs James Rodriguez from Real Madrid
MUNICH — Bayern Munich has signed Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez on a two-year loan from Real Madrid with an option to make the loan permanent.
The Bundesliga side says the 25-year-old James will sign his contract once he has successfully completed a medical examination.
Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says, "signing James Rodriguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti's biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid."
James joined Madrid from Monaco after a fine 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he finished as the tournament's top scorer with six goals.
He enjoyed his best season at Madrid with 17 goals in 46 competitive games under Ancelotti, but fell somewhat out of
Altogether he made 111 competitive appearances for Madrid, scoring 36 goals and providing 41 assists.
