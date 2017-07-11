Collapsed Ajax midfielder to be woken from induced coma

VIENNA — Doctors at a hospital in Innsbruck will start waking up an Ajax midfielder who has been kept in an induced coma since collapsing during a friendly game in the Austrian Alps on Saturday.

The Dutch club says Abdelhak Nouri is in "a stable and not life threatening" condition, adding that doctors are "cautiously optimistic about his recovery."

Ajax says Nouri's heart is undamaged, while a CT scan of his brain and neurological tests have shown no irregularities so far.