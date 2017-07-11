Green, Elimimian and Butler named CFL top performers for Week 3

Toronto slotback SJ Green, B.C. linebacker Solomon Elimimian and Argonauts defensive lineman Victor Butler were named the top performers for Week 3 of the CFL season.

Green had a personal-best 210 yards and one touchdown on 10 catches to help the Argonauts come back and defeat the Ottawa Redblacks 26-25 on Saturday.

The South Florida alum had his biggest moment in the third quarter when he caught a 55-yard pass from quarterback Ricky Ray to give Toronto its first lead in the game.

Butler had eight tackles, including three quarterback sacks, in the victory.