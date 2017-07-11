Richmond track changes name, plans $30 million update
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond International Raceway is now Richmond Raceway and is due for $30 million in fan-centric redevelopment over the next 15 months.
Track President Dennis Bickmeier and International Speedway Corp. CEO Lesa France Kennedy made the announcements Tuesday.
The redeveloped infield will include a covered garage for teams to work on their cars while fans can watch up close in a fenced-off walkway, two suites for fans and an 80-person club with rooftop access near a new victory lane.
The project will begin after the September NASCAR race and conclude in time for the September race next fall.
