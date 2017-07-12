All-Star ratings up slightly from last year's record low
NEW YORK — Television viewership for the All-Star Game ticked up slightly from last year's record low.
The American League's 2-1, 10-inning win at Miami on Tuesday got a 5.5 national rating, 11 share and average audience of 9.28 million on Fox. Viewership was up 7
The network said Wednesday that the combined average audience of 9.44 million on Fox, Fox Deportes and the online stream Fox Sports Go was up 7
Fox experimented with interviews with Bryce Harper and George Springer while they were playing the outfield, spoke with hitters as they were about to bat and had former All-Star Alex Rodriguez walk onto the field near third base to conduct interviews.
