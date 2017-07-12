Coyotes tab longtime executive Patterson as president

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have hired former NFL, NBA and college executive Steve Patterson as president and CEO.

The Coyotes also promoted general manager John Chayka to president of hockey operations, the team said Wednesday.

Patterson led a group that brought the NFL's Texans and a Super Bowl to Houston, and he served as GM of the NBA's Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers.

The 59-year-old previously worked in the Valley of the Sun as athletic director at Arizona State from 2012-13 and had a tumultuous two-year run as AD at the University of Texas.

Patterson replaces Anthony LeBlanc, who stepped down shortly after Andrew Barroway became sole owner of the franchise.