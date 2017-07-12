Dani Alves joins PSG on free transfer after leaving Juventus

PARIS — Brazil right back Dani Alves has signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving Juventus.

PSG announced the signing of Alves on Wednesday on a two-year deal. He spent a season at Juventus, helping the team reach the Champions League final, after eight years at Barcelona.

The 34-year-old defender had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, where he would have linked up with his former coach at Barca, Pep Guardiola.