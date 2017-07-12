England's Trish Johnson wins Senior LPGA at French Link

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Trish Johnson completed a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday in the Senior LPGA Championship, closing with a 1-over 73 to beat Michelle Redman by three strokes in the first-year event.

Johnson finished at 4-under 212 on French Lick Resort's Pete Dye Course and earned $90,000. The 51-year-old Englishwoman won the Legends Tour Championship last year at French Lick, beating Juli Inkster on the sixth hole of a playoff.

Johnson opened with rounds of 67 and 72 to take a three-stroke lead over Redman into the final round. The eight-time European Solheim Cup player won three times on the LPGA Tour and 19 times on the Ladies European Tour.

Redman also shot 73. She played at Indiana University.