Ex-Austria defender Garics retires after year without club

VIENNA — Former Austria international Gyorgy Garics is retiring after spending most of last season without a club.

The 33-year-old defender, who hasn't played since leaving Darmstadt in August 2016, says retirement "is unavoidable at some point and I want to do it when it's the most beautiful — after the wonder season with Darmstadt and Euro 2016 in France."

Hungary-born Garics moved to Austria at age 14 and went on to receive Austrian citizenship and become captain of the national under-21 team.

He played 41 matches for Austria's senior side and appeared at the European Championships in 2008 and 2016.