Freestyle moguls event moves from Val St. Come to Mont-Tremblant

MONTREAL — A freestyle skiing World Cup formerly held at Val St. Come, Que., will be staged at Mont-Tremblant, Que., for the next five years, organizers announced Wednesday.

Men's and women's moguls events are to run Jan. 20 at Mont-Tremblant, which played host to World Cup moguls and aerials competitions from 1996 to 2005.

"We believe this change will inject new energy into freestyle skiing in Quebec and generate new opportunities for Freestyle Canada," Freestyle Canada CEO Bruce Robinson said in a release.

World Cup moguls are also scheduled for Jan. 6 in Calgary.