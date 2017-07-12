Maple Leafs sign top draft pick Timothy Liljegren to entry-level contract

The 18-year-old native of Kristianstad, Sweden was selected 17th overall by the Maple Leafs in last month's NHL draft.

Liljegren had five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 games last season with with Rogle BK of the top tier Swedish Hockey League. He also had one assist in five games with Timra IK in the second-tier Allsvenskan league and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 12 games with Rogle's junior team.