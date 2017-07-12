Connor McDavid's $100M contract not a sticking point for Crosby

There’s no jealousy from Sidney Crosby about the monster contract awarded to Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

At a press conference at his hockey school in Cole Harbour on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain said the eight-year, $100 million deal given to the Oilers star forward is ‘a contract he deserved.’

“That’s pretty fitting,” said Crosby of McDavid, who beat No. 87 for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP this past season. “Looking at the year he’s had and the potential over his career. He’s certainly a guy who is well deserving of that.

"With the salary cap continuing to go up, I’m sure there will be room to keep other players.”

McDavid’s contract works out to an average salary of $12.5 million per season.