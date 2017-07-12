Queensland beats New South Wales 22-6 in State of Origin

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Halfback Valentine Holmes scored three tries and Queensland again showed its superiority in the State of Origin series with a 22-6 win Wednesday over New South Wales in the decider of the three-match series.

Before a record crowd of 52,540, it was Queensland's 11th series victory in 12 years in the annual series between the bitter state rivals in Australian rugby league.

New South Wales won the opening match 28-4 in Brisbane but Queensland levelled the series with an 18-16 victory three weeks ago in Sydney.