Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Tuesday's Games
MLB All-Star Game
At Miami
American League 2 National League 1 (10 innings)
---
CONCACAF Gold Cup
First Round
At Houston
Costa Rica 1 Canada 1
Honduras 0 French Guiana 0 (Honduras wins by forfeit)
---
Wednesday's Games
CONCACAF Gold Cup
First Round
At Tampa, Fla.
Panama vs. Nicaragua, 6:30 p.m.
United States vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pizza Pizza fight began with complaint that order took too long, witness says
-
Fact check: Expert offers a clearer picture of Omar Khadr's case
-
'He’s still with me:' Taylor Samson's friends and family speak at William Sandeson's sentencing
-
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better