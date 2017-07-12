Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

MLB All-Star Game

At Miami

American League 2 National League 1 (10 innings)

---

CONCACAF Gold Cup

First Round

At Houston

Costa Rica 1 Canada 1

Honduras 0 French Guiana 0 (Honduras wins by forfeit)

---

Wednesday's Games

CONCACAF Gold Cup

First Round

At Tampa, Fla.

Panama vs. Nicaragua, 6:30 p.m.

United States vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m.

