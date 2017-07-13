Another Brazilian soccer fan killed in violence after match
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — A fan of Brazilian club Palmeiras has died of stab wounds after a fight with Corinthians supporters following a match between the two Sao Paulo teams.
It's the second violent death of a Brazilian football fan in less than a week.
The dead man was identified by Sao Paulo hospital officials as Leandro de Paula. He died early Thursday, shortly after Corinthians had defeated Palmeiras 2-0.
Police said the victim had been stabbed twice in the abdomen, and that two Corinthians supporters had been detained.
A fan of Rio de Janeiro club Vasco de Gama died of gunshot wounds last weekend following a match against city rival Flamengo.
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby bringing home Stanley Cup for his birthday this August
-
Man flown to Halifax hospital by LifeFlight helicopter after serious ATV crash
-
Man, woman facing charges after cocaine found in Halifax home: police
-
'Never play near fire': Winnipeg boy wants Canada Day tragedy to serve as a warning