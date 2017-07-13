AP source: Knicks promote Steve Mills, hire Scott Perry
NEW YORK — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have promoted Steve Mills to president and hired Scott Perry as general manager.
Mills takes over the position left vacant by Phil Jackson's departure last month, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person was granted anonymity because no announcement had been made.
Mills returns to the role he held briefly before Jackson was hired in March 2014 and Mills was made his general manager.
