Canucks re-sign centre Michael Chaput to one-year, one-way contract
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks re-signed centre Michael Chaput to a one-year, one-way contract on Thursday.
The deal is worth US$687,500.
Chaput, 25, recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) in 68 games in his first year with the Canucks. He also hit the 100 career NHL game milestone on Feb. 9 at Columbus.
Chaput played three seasons with the Blue Jackets and has 17 points over 126 career games with Vancouver and Columbus.
Chaput had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 63 regular-season games with the American Hockey League's Lake Erie Monsters in 2015-16 and added eight points in 17 playoff games en route to Lake Erie's Calder Cup win.
Chaput signed with Vancouver as a free agent on July 1, 2016.
