Defending champ Will Power doesn't think rain will be issue at Honda Indy Toronto

TORONTO — Will Power doesn't believe that the predicted rain on Sunday will be an issue as he prepares to defend his Honda Indy Toronto title.

The Australian IndyCar driver spoke at a press conference ahead of the event on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place.

The forecast is calling for a high of 24C with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers, according to Environment Canada.

Power, 36, won his third Honda Indy Toronto last year after a decision to pit on Lap 58 worked to his advantage. He said that his car doesn't have any problems in the rain and that it could make for better racing.

Event president Jeff Atkinson said that the predicted rain could add to the race and make it interesting.