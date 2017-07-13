Duminy dropped as South Africa makes changes for 2nd test

NOTTINGHAM, England — JP Duminy will be dropped by South Africa for the second test against England that starts on Friday at Trent Bridge as part of three changes from the loss at Lord's last week.

The Proteas did not say Thursday which player would replace Duminy, who has a highest score of 39 in his last eight test innings.

Faf du Plessis is back in the team following the birth of his first child, while Duanne Olivier will start in place of the suspended Kagiso Rabada.

The South Africans must decide whether to play six or seven batsmen.

The tourists kept their options open for further switches to the lineup, saying in a statement that "the Proteas are certain to make three changes for the match."