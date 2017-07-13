Impact acquire Jamaican defender Shaun Francis from Earthquakes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact has acquired left-back Shaun Francis from the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Impact will send San Jose either a second round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft or US$50,000 in general allocation money. The team said in a release Thursday that compensation will be "contingent on certain stats during the 2017 season."

The 30-year-old is playing an eighth Major League Soccer season. He has played 98 games, including 81 starts, since 2010.

Francis was drafted by Columbus and also played for Chicago before going to San Jose.

Francis is currently with the Jamaican national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He made his debut with the Reggae Boyz in 2010 and, since then, has played seven games, scoring two goals.