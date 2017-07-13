LA Kings re-sign C Andrei Loktionov, 2012 Stanley Cup champ
A
A
Share via Email
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed Andrei Loktionov, the Russian
The Kings confirmed the professional tryout contract Thursday.
Loktionov was a fifth-round pick by the Kings in 2008, and he played 59 games with Los Angeles over three seasons from 2009-12.
He appeared in two early
Loktionov was traded in February 2013 to New Jersey, where he played 76 games over two seasons before getting traded to Carolina for another 20 games. He spent the past three seasons playing for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the KHL.