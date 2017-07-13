LA Kings re-sign C Andrei Loktionov, 2012 Stanley Cup champ

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed Andrei Loktionov, the Russian centre who won a Stanley Cup ring with the club in 2012.

The Kings confirmed the professional tryout contract Thursday.

Loktionov was a fifth-round pick by the Kings in 2008, and he played 59 games with Los Angeles over three seasons from 2009-12.

He appeared in two early post-season games for the Kings in 2012 during their run to the franchise's first NHL title. His name wasn't inscribed on the Stanley Cup despite his appearance in 39 regular-season games that season.