Michelle Obama earns loud ovation from athletes at The ESPYS
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Michelle Obama returned to the spotlight as a presenter at The ESPYS, drawing the loudest ovation at the awards show
The former first lady made a rare public appearance since leaving the White House in January. She presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award posthumously to Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of Special Olympics. Shriver's son, Tim, accepted on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
"I am here tonight to
Shriver accepted the silver trophy from Obama.
"Once a great first lady, still a great first lady," he said as the crowd roared.
Obama smiled with her arm on one of the athletes as Shriver urged that more work needs to be done to achieve equality toward people with intellectual disabilities.
"Our mother would have loved you," he said. "She would have loved your forthrightness, your honesty, your toughness, your commitment also to get everybody on the playing field. She would have been so
Obama walked off stage sharing a hug with one of the female athletes.