Penguins captain Sidney Crosby wins eighth ESPY Award as best NHL player

LOS ANGELES — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby won the ESPY Award for best NHL player on Wednesday night.

Crosby beat out Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews, Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane and Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

It's Crosby's eighth time winning the award. He also took home the honours in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2008 and 2007.

The 29-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., scored 44 goals and added 45 assists for the Penguins this season, helping to guide them to a second straight Stanley Cup championship.

The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators in the final in six games for Crosby's third career Stanley Cup.

Crosby was also nominated for the ESPY for best male athlete, losing out to NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.