The Latest: Play at Wimbledon in women's semifinals starts
LONDON — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
1:08 p.m.
Play on Centre Court at Wimbledon in the women's semifinals has started.
Garbine Muguruza is facing Magdalena Rybarikova for a spot in Saturday's final.
Muguruza reached the final at the All England Club in 2015 and won the French Open in 2016. Rybarikova is playing in the semifinals at a major tournament for the first time in her career.
In the second match, five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will face Johanna Konta.
12:50 p.m.
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams is in the semifinals at the All England Club for the second year in a row and will face Johanna Konta for a spot in Saturday's final.
Williams, playing in her 20th Wimbledon tournament, is 8-1 in her previous nine semifinal appearances at the grass-court major.
Konta is playing in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.
In the opening match on Centre Court, 2015 Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza will play Magdalena Rybarikova.
