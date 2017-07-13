Wie battles neck issue to finish with 73

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Michelle Wie has been bothered by a neck issue in recent weeks and it flared up again Thursday late in the opening round of the U.S. Women's Open.

Wie had five holes to play after play was suspended for more than two hours late Thursday afternoon and it appeared for a couple of minute that she would not be able to finish her round.

Playing partners Suzann Pettersen and Brittany Lincicome teed off on the par-3 14th hole while Wie had her neck massaged by her father. The players then headed toward the green, while B.J. Wie applied ice to the right side of her neck.

A physical therapist came out to the hole and gave Wie some treatment and she later joined Lincicome and Pettersen on the green.

Wie finished the last five holes in par, making a bogey at the par-3 16th and a birdie on the par-5 finishing hole for a 1-over 73 at Trump National Golf Club.

Wie said she did not hit a ball after the KPMG Women's PGA two weeks ago.

"I knew I needed a small miracle and I was excited, so giddy playing today," Wie said. "I was happy playing."

The pain started after the rain delay.