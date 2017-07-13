Wife of Ilie Nastase announces she is divorcing him
BUCHAREST, Romania — Suspended by the International Tennis Federation for his foul-mouthed outbursts, former tennis star Ilie Nastase is now facing a divorce.
Romanian media reported Thursday that Brigitte Nastase, his fourth wife, was filing for divorce because of financial help being given to his previous wife.
Nastase, a businesswoman and former model, said on Facebook she was unhappy that Nastase was still financially supporting her. Nastase has not commented.
They married in 2013 and their stormy relationship has regularly featured in the Romanian media.
The 70-year-old Nastase was provisionally suspended by the ITF following comments about the skin
As Fed Cup captain, Nastase hurled abuse at British player Johanna Konta, captain Anne Keothavong and the umpire.
Nastase, a former top-ranked player who won the French Open title in 1973, was not invited to the Royal Box on Wimbledon's Centre Court, where he was a two-time finalist. He was also barred from this year's French Open.
