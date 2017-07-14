Ajax paired with Nice in Champions League qualifying round
NYON, Switzerland — Four-time European champion Ajax will play away first at French side Nice in the Champions League third qualifying round.
UEFA drew 15 two-legged pairings Friday after expressing support for Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who was diagnosed with severe brain damage after collapsing due to an irregular heartbeat in the Dutch club's pre-season game last weekend.
UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti says "we wish you, your family and Ajax every strength."
Also, it was: AEK Athens vs. CSKA Moscow, and Celtic or Linfield vs. Dundalk or Rosenborg.
First-leg matches are played on July 25-26, with return matches Aug. 1-2.
Teams must advance through two rounds to join 22 directly qualified teams in the group stage.