Bulls claim G Nwaba off waivers

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have claimed guard David Nwaba off waivers.

The move on Friday comes two days after he was waived by the Lakers. Los Angeles did that to create salary-cap room for guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose signing hasn't been officially announced. The 6-foot-4 Nwaba averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 games for the Lakers last season.

The Bulls also signed former LSU guard Antonio Blakeney to a two-way contract. He went undrafted after averaging 17.2 points and earning All-SEC second-team honours last season.

Two-way contracts are new to the NBA for the upcoming season. They allow a player to spend up to 45 days on an NBA roster while also playing in the G League.

