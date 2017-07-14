Bulls sign former LSU guard Blakeney to two-way contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have signed former LSU guard Antonio Blakeney to a two-way contract.
Blakeney went undrafted after averaging 17.2 points and earning All-SEC second-team
Two-way contracts are new to the NBA for the upcoming season. They allow a player to spend up to 45 days on an NBA roster while also playing in the G League.
The Bulls announced the move Friday.
