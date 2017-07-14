DeGrom wins 6th straight start, Mets rout Rockies 14-2

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom came out dealing once again, striking out 11 and winning his sixth straight start as the New York Mets began what could be a last-chance homestand by routing the Colorado Rockies 14-2 Friday night.

Michael Conforto and T.J. Rivera homered, Yoenis Cespedes got four hits and deGrom contributed two singles for the Mets, who trail Colorado by 9 1/2 games for the second NL wild card.

The Rockies posted their best record ever before the All-Star break, but absorbed their most lopsided defeat of the season while losing for the 14th time in 19 games. Big-hitting Nolan Arenado exited a few innings early after slipping on the bases on a misty night.

The Mets opened a string of 10 straight at Citi Field. With the trade deadline looming, general manager Sandy Alderson said: "Things would have to go exceedingly well for us, realistically, to change direction."

DeGrom (10-3), however, isn't likely to move anywhere despite recent speculation that Houston wants him.

"This is not a tear-down situation," Alderson said, referring to the Mets' current state and season as more of a "pause button."

DeGrom, snubbed for the All-Star team, gave up four hits and one earned run in eight innings. He also fanned at least 10 for the seventh time this year.

The right-handed ace threw away Arenado's infield chopper in the first inning. Arenado rounded first base when the throw got away, fell to the dirt and retreated to the bag.

Rockies manager Bud Black and a trainer checked Arenado, and the third baseman left in the fifth. He began the night tied for the major league lead with 70 RBIs.

Gerardo Parra followed with an RBI single, but deGrom retired the next 14 batters.

Jon Gray (2-1) was tagged for eight runs on nine hits and three walks in two-plus innings.

DeGrom hit an RBI single that put the Mets ahead 2-1 in the second. Cespedes got two hits in a six-run third, including a double for his first extra-base hit in 12 games. Cespedes later made a strong throw from left field to nail a runner at the plate.

Rivera hit a two-run double during the big burst and a solo homer the next inning that made it 10-1. Conforto had a three-run homer in the seventh and finished with four RBIs from the leadoff spot.

Jose Reyes kept up his recent surge and scored three times, and Asdrubal Cabrera drove in three as the Mets got 19 hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: INF-OF Ian Desmond (strained calf) is travelling with the team. Black said Desmond might not need a minor league rehab assignment and his return could come "sooner than you think."

Mets: RHPs Noah Syndergaard (lat muscle) and Matt Harvey (shoulder stress injury) are close to being cleared to throw, Alderson said. ... LHP Josh Smoker (shoulder strain) was set for back-to-back relief outings in his minor league rehab stint and could return in three or four days. ... 2B Neil Walker (hamstring) is ramping up his running drills.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (6-10, 4.42 ERA) is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in five career starts vs. the Mets. At Citi Field, he's 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA in three tries.

Mets: RHP Seth Lugo (3-2, 4.59) gave up career highs of six runs and 10 hits in five innings vs. Washington during his last start on July 4.

