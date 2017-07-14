Sports

Federer faces Berdych, Querrey against Cilic at Wimbledon

Tomas Berdych returns to Novak Djokovic during their Men's Singles Match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON — In search of an eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer will play for a place in his 11th final at the All England Club.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych in the semifinals Friday on Centre Court.

Federer is 18-6 against Berdych, but the 11th-seeded Czech beat Federer in the quarterfinals during his run to the final seven years ago.

In the first semifinal match, seventh-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia will face Sam Querrey. The 24th-seeded American eliminated defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

