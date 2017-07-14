Federer faces Berdych, Querrey against Cilic at Wimbledon
LONDON — In search of an eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer will play for a place in his 11th final at the All England Club.
The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych in the semifinals Friday on Centre Court.
Federer is 18-6 against Berdych, but the 11th-seeded Czech beat Federer in the quarterfinals during his run to the final seven years ago.
In the first semifinal match, seventh-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia will face Sam Querrey. The 24th-seeded American eliminated defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.
