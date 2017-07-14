Helio Castroneves fastest driver after first Honda Indy Toronto practice

TORONTO — Helio Castroneves was the fastest driver after the first Honda Indy Toronto practice.

The Brazilian finished his quickest lap in one minute 1.1211 seconds on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place.

Josef Newgarden, who won the race in 2015, was second in 1:01.5098 while Simon Pagenaud, last season's Verizon IndyCar Series champion, was third in 1:01.5445.

Driver standings leader Scott Dixon was fourth in 1:01.7040. Dixon has 403 points and captured the Kohler Grand Prix in late June. He claimed pole position for the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Castroneves ended a three-year win drought with a victory at last weekend's Iowa Corn 300. It was his first victory since 2014 and Team Penske's first win in 11 tries in Iowa.

Canadian James Hinchcliffe was seventh in 1:01.8453. The Oakville, Ont., native finished third at last year's race.

Practice continues on Friday afternoon before a final practice session on Saturday morning. Qualifying takes place Saturday afternoon before Sunday's race.