Japan star Kagawa extends Dortmund contract until 2020

TOKYO — Japan star Shinji Kagawa has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund contract by two years until June 2020.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says "Shinji feels a very strong connection to this club, the city and our fans."

The 28-year-old Kagawa, now in his second stint at Dortmund after two seasons at Manchester United, has scored 36 goals and set up 33 in 127 Bundesliga games for the side.

The attacking midfielder won league titles with Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, and the German Cup in 2012 and 2017.

He has netted 28 times in 87 appearances for Japan.