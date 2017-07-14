LA Kings sign D Kevin Gravel, avoiding arbitration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed Kevin Gravel to a one-year, $650,000 contract extension, avoiding arbitration with the restricted free agent defenceman .

The Kings also signed restricted free agents Justin Auger, Andrew Crescenzi, Zachary Leslie and Kurtis MacDermid on Friday.

Gravel broke through as an NHL regular last season, scoring seven points in 49 games while getting a steadily increasing role on the power play. He scored his first and only NHL goal Feb. 23 against Boston.

Gravel filed for arbitration earlier this month after receiving a qualifying offer from Los Angeles. He was the Kings' only remaining restricted free agent who logged significant time in the NHL last year.