Mexico, Jamaica play to scoreless draw in Group C play

DENVER — Mexico and Jamaica played to a scoreless draw Thursday night and remained on track to advance to the knockout round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Neither team could break through on a relatively mild night, although Mexico (1-0-1) dominated chances. The 49,121 fans in attendance, the largest crowd to attend a soccer match at Sports Authority Field, heavily favoured Mexico.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio served the second of his six-game sideline suspension for berating an official. His team, which beat El Salvador 3-1 in the opener Sunday, did everything but score against Jamaica (1-0-1). It held possession for the majority of the night but never got one past keeper Damian Hyatt.