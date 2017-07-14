Nationals put starter Joe Ross on DL with sore elbow
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — The Washington Nationals put right-hander Joe Ross on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained elbow on Friday and revamped their bullpen for a series against the Reds.
Ross went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in his last four starts before the injury. He's 5-3 overall with a 5.01 ERA in 13 starts.
The Nationals also called up relievers Austin Adams and Trevor Gott from Triple-A Syracuse. Left-hander Sammy Solis was optioned to Syracuse.
Adams was acquired from the Angels in the
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball