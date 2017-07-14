South Africa battles to 56-1 in 2nd test vs. England

NOTTINGHAM, England — South Africa battled to 56-1 in the opening session of the second test against England after opting to bat in difficult conditions on Friday.

Opener Heino Kuhn was 34 not out and Hashim Amla on 16 as the Proteas fended off an England seam attack trying to make the most of swinging conditions on the first morning at Trent Bridge.

The batsmen also negotiated a 20-minute rain delay.

Dean Elgar was the man out for six to a diving catch by Liam Dawson at backward point off the bowling of veteran James Anderson (1-16).

South Africa trundled along at a little over two runs an over but the first session was about survival in the overcast conditions.

Despite losing the toss, England captain Joe Root said he would have bowled first anyway.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was back leading the visitors after missing the first test at Lord's for the birth of his first child.