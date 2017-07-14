The Latest: Play in men's semifinals starts at Wimbledon

LONDON — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1:10 p.m.

Play in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon has started.

Marin Cilic is serving to Sam Querrey in the opening game on Centre Court.

The winner of the match will face either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Sunday's final. Federer and Berdych will play in the second match on Centre Court.

___

12:45 p.m.

In search of an eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer will play for a place in his 11th final at the All England Club.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych in the semifinals Friday on Centre Court.

Federer is 18-6 against Berdych, but the 11th-seeded Czech beat Federer in the quarterfinals during his run to the final seven years ago.

In the first semifinal match, seventh-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia will face Sam Querrey. The 24th-seeded American eliminated defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

___