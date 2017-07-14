Victoria's Liam Stanley qualifies for the men's T38 800-metre final

LONDON — Canadian Liam Stanley has qualified for the men's T38 800-metre final at the world para athletics championships.

The 20-year-old Victoria native won his qualifying heat with the fastest time of the day on Friday, finishing in two minutes 5.89 seconds.

His time set an area record. The six-racer final is set for Sunday at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

"It's not bad to run an area record in the heat but I was just trying to qualify for the final," said Stanley.

"I don't really care about the time too much. I've been running faster than that in training and I hope I can go a couple of seconds faster in the final."

Shayne Dobson of Moncton, N.B., and Mitchell Chase of Pickering, Ont., failed to make it out of qualifying. Dobson's time was 2:20.83 while Chase finished in 2:11.33.

Curtis Thom of Mississauga, Ont., came seventh in the men's T54 100, clocking in a time of 14.78. Finland's Leo Pekka Tahti won the race in 13.95. Isaiah Christophe of Brampton, Ont., failed to make it out of qualifying with a time of 15.38.

Toronto's George Quarcoo clocked 11.41 in the men's T12 100 heats, just failing to qualify for the final by .01 seconds.