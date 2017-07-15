Giroud eclipses Lacazette as Arsenal wins in Sydney
A
A
Share via Email
SYDNEY, Australia — Olivier Giroud eclipsed new signing Alexandre Lacazette by scoring the opener as Arsenal beat Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 in a friendly on Saturday amid uncertainty about the striker's future with the London club.
"There is a lot of speculation," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said of Giroud. "I have many times said that I have a huge respect for Olivier Giroud for the man he is and the way he loves our club. Even with all the speculation he is focused and does his job. I always said (that I expect him to stay). I was always consistent with that."
But Giroud continues to be linked with a move from Arsenal, especially after Lacazette joined from French club Lyon 60 million euros ($68 million) last week. The 26-year-old striker made his first start for Arsenal, but couldn't score as he did from the bench in a 2-0 victory over Sydney FC on Thursday.
"Lacazette will play most of the time as
Despite Lacazette having several chances to score in Saturday's pre-season exhibition, the Arsenal goals came in an 11-minute spell from Giroud, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny.
Steve Lustica scored for the Wanderers in the second half.
Arsenal's two tour matches in Sydney attracted about 160,000 to the Olympic stadium over two nights.
Most Popular
-
Man claims he ran down someone to save a woman’s life. Now he faces manslaughter charge
-
‘You’re in such good shape’: Trump tells French First Lady Brigitte Macron
-
Cyclist who says he was hurt by barbed wire says people have turned on him
-
Mi'kmaq leaders urge calm ahead of protest to remove Cornwallis statue