Canada plays to 0-0 draw against Honduras, advances to Gold Cup quarter-finals

FRISCO, Texas — Canada has qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2017 Gold Cup after tying Honduras 0-0 on a hot night at Toyota Stadium.

The Canadians will play in Glendale, Ariz., on July 20 against an opponent still to be determined after finishing in second place in Group A.

Marcel de Jong, usually a defender, started in an advanced role on the left side and almost put Canada in front in the 23rd minute.

Junior Hoilett crossed from the right side, it was flicked on by defender Steven Vitoria and the left-footed de Jong struck his volley right off the post to the right of Honduran goalkeeper Luis Lopez.

Honduras came right back the other way and in the same minute, with forward Ovidio Lanza's header from right in front just missing high over the Canadian goal.

In the 38th minute, Alberth Elis led another Honduran charge down the right side and flashed a shot across the face of goal but out for a Canadian goal kick.

With just a minute left in the first half, Ellis thought he had a sure goal when his header off a corner kick beat Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Fortunately for Canada, defender Michael Petrasso was in the right spot near the left post to clear the ball out of the air before it could cross the line.

Honduras needed to win to move ahead of Canada in the standings but couldn't make anything of the little openings provided, while the Canadian squad had a few chances at the other end to get a winner.

Substitute Jonathan Osorio nearly gifted Honduras a golden opportunity in the 71st minute with a miss-kicked clearance but got back to block a shot attempt.

He came back the other way and provided Canada with its best scoring opportunity of the game when he struck a curling, long-range shot that was denied by Lopez.