City signs Brazil U20 midfielder Douglas Luiz
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City has signed Brazil Under-20 midfielder Douglas Luiz from Vasco da Gama.
City announced the transfer of Luiz on a five-year deal on Saturday and said the club will "make a further statement about Douglas' immediate development pathway in the coming days," suggesting he will be sent out on loan.
Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, said the 19-year-old Luiz is "an exciting player with great potential."